$25K in cocaine seized in Saskatoon drug bust
Over $25,000 in cocaine has been seized in a Saskatoon drug bust.
Members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST) made the bust on May 27, 2017 at an apartment building in the 500-block of 5th Avenue North.
A search turned up 433.3 grams of cocaine.
No charges have been laid.
SIDEST members continue to investigate.
