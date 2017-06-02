Crime
$25K in cocaine seized in Saskatoon drug bust

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Over $25,000 seized in Saskatoon apartment building by police during a drug bust.

Over $25,000 in cocaine has been seized in a Saskatoon drug bust.

Members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST) made the bust on May 27, 2017 at an apartment building in the 500-block of 5th Avenue North.

A search turned up 433.3 grams of cocaine.

No charges have been laid.

SIDEST members continue to investigate.

