Crack cocaine seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Crack cocaine has been seized by police in a Saskatoon drug bust.

The bust by members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST) happened Wednesday.

Officers said they saw activity taking place outside an apartment building in the 500-block of Avenue B North that was consistent with drug trafficking.

Three men were arrested and along with the crack cocaine, officers seized marijuana, cellphones and over $2,300 in cash.

Two men, 22 and 48, are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana, possession of the proceeds of crime and breach of recognizance.

A 38-year-old man is charged with cocaine possession.