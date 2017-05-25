Trio make off with cash, cigarettes in Saskatoon armed robbery
Three people made off with cash and cigarettes in the armed robbery of a Saskatoon business.
Staff told Saskatoon police officers that two women and a man entered the store in the 900-block of Northumberland Drive just after 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Their faces were covered and the man was armed with a knife.
One woman stood by the door to act as a lookout during the robbery while the other woman went behind the counter and took cash and cigarettes.
The trio then fled on foot before officers arrived.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
