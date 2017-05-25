Stabbing, assault at Saskatoon drive-through restaurant

A woman is facing charges after a wild confrontation at the drive-through of a restaurant in Saskatoon.

The disturbance happened Wednesday just after 7:30 p.m. CT in the 2200-block of 22nd Street West.

Saskatoon police officials said two men approached a vehicle while it was in the drive-through and exchanged words with a passenger.

The passenger was then stabbed in the face.

The woman drove off, circled the area and then tried to run down one of the men, striking him.

Officers arrived just as she was attempting to run them down again.

The 34-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving and refusing to take a breath test.

She is also charged with assault and is scheduled to appear Thursday in Saskatoon provincial court.

The 19-year-old man who was stabbed refused to cooperate with officers.

The 21-year-old man hit by the vehicle was checked over by paramedics but did not require further medical treatment.

There is no word on what started the initial confrontation.