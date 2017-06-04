Woman crossing a Saskatoon street struck by alleged impaired driver

A woman was seriously injured in Saskatoon after being struck by an alleged impaired driver.

The 49-year-old woman was crossing the intersection at 21st Street West and Avenue W South early Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle.

Police said she suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

She is currently listed in stable condition.

The 49-year-old driver has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while members of the Saskatoon police Collision Analyst Unit carried out their investigation.