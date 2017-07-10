Man charged with 20 offences in Waskesiu RCMP custody
A man wanted by Waskesiu RCMP is now in police custody.
Dillon Bryce McDonald was wanted on outstanding warrants stemming from multiple incidents last year.
Among the 20 charges McDonald is facing are robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm and committing an offence for a criminal organization.
Waskesiu RCMP said in a release on Sunday that McDonald, 23, has been arrested.
No details have been released on when he will be making his first court appearance.
