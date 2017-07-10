Man charged with 20 offences in Waskesiu RCMP custody

A man wanted by Waskesiu RCMP is now in police custody.

Dillon Bryce McDonald was wanted on outstanding warrants stemming from multiple incidents last year.

ORIGINAL STORY: Waskesiu RCMP searching for man charged with 20 offences

Among the 20 charges McDonald is facing are robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm and committing an offence for a criminal organization.

Waskesiu RCMP said in a release on Sunday that McDonald, 23, has been arrested.

No details have been released on when he will be making his first court appearance.