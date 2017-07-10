Crime
July 10, 2017 9:34 am
Updated: July 10, 2017 10:23 am

Man charged with 20 offences in Waskesiu RCMP custody

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Dillon Bryce McDonald, wanted by Waskesiu RCMP on multiple charges, is now in police custody.

Supplied / Waskesiu RCMP
A man wanted by Waskesiu RCMP is now in police custody.

Dillon Bryce McDonald was wanted on outstanding warrants stemming from multiple incidents last year.

ORIGINAL STORY: Waskesiu RCMP searching for man charged with 20 offences

Among the 20 charges McDonald is facing are robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm and committing an offence for a criminal organization.

Waskesiu RCMP said in a release on Sunday that McDonald, 23, has been arrested.

No details have been released on when he will be making his first court appearance.

