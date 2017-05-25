Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP searching for man charged with 11 offences.

The Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Dillon Bryce McDonald of Montreal Lake, Sask.

McDonald has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrests, stemming from multiple incidents over the past year.

He is described as six feet tall, 190 pounds, First Nations and has shoulder length black hair.

Offences he has been charged with include robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault, break and enter, unauthorized possession of a firearm, disguised with the intent to commit an offence, mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with a release condition, and committing an offence for a criminal organization.

Anyone with information on McDonald’s location is asked to contact the Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP at 306-663-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Police say you may be eligible for a reward.