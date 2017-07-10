Driver of stolen vehicle leads Saskatoon police on chase

Three people are in custody following a police chase in Saskatoon on Sunday evening with a stolen vehicle.

Saskatoon police officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle just before 8 p.m. in the Confederation Park neighbourhood.

The driver refused to stop and lead officers on a short chase.

Police called off the chase a short time later due to public safety concerns after the driver started driving erratically.

The Saskatoon police air support unit then began tracking the vehicle.

It eventually came to a stop in the 3900-block of Diefenbaker Drive.

Three people were seen running into a home in the 800-block of Steeves Avenue.

A woman then fled the home when officers arrived.

A 26-year-old woman was caught after a brief foot chase. She was taken to hospital for treatment of minor cuts and scrapes and is charged with breach of probation and failing to appear in court.

Two other people were taken into custody after the homeowner let police search the home.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with obstruction and breach of conditions.

A 27-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving, evading police, possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of recognizance.

Officers also determined the licence plate was stolen.