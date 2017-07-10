Motorcyclist seriously injured in Circle Drive South crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Circle Drive South near the Gordie Howe Bridge.

The crash happened on Sunday just before 11 p.m. CT east of the Valley Road exit.

Emergency crews arrived to find a car up against the centre concrete barrier and the motorcycle in the ditch.

Both vehicles were heading westbound at the time of the collision.

The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The westbound lanes of Circle Drive south were closed for several hours while the Saskatoon police collision analyst unit carried out its investigation.

Those restrictions have since been lifted.