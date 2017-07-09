Charges pending against driver after car strikes Jeep, Saskatoon business

Emergency services in Saskatoon dealt with a motor vehicle collision in the 600-block of 2nd Avenue North on Saturday.

At around 11:40 a.m. CT, police said they were called to a crash where a car had struck a Jeep as it exited a parking lot and then proceeded southbound.

After the collision, the car struck a business.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, received minor injuries.

Police said charges under the Traffic Safety Act are pending against her.