Charges pending against driver after car strikes Jeep, Saskatoon business
Emergency services in Saskatoon dealt with a motor vehicle collision in the 600-block of 2nd Avenue North on Saturday.
At around 11:40 a.m. CT, police said they were called to a crash where a car had struck a Jeep as it exited a parking lot and then proceeded southbound.
After the collision, the car struck a business.
The driver, a 19-year-old woman, received minor injuries.
Police said charges under the Traffic Safety Act are pending against her.
