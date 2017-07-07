Crime
Man charged after Saskatoon police air support unit spots suspicious vehicle

Man charged with prowling by night after suspicious vehicle was spotted by Saskatoon police on the city’s east side.

A man is in custody after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Saskatoon’s east side.

The vehicle was spotted at the end of a driveway leading to a farmyard on the 8th Street East extension early Friday morning by members of the Saskatoon police air support unit.

A man was seen leaving the vehicle and trying to enter locked buildings.

A patrol unit made a traffic stop after the vehicle was driven away from the property and arrested a man.

The 37-year-old man is charged with prowling by night and possession of meth.

He is scheduled to appear Friday evening before a justice of the peace.

