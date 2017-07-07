Man charged after Saskatoon police air support unit spots suspicious vehicle

A man is in custody after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Saskatoon’s east side.
The vehicle was spotted at the end of a driveway leading to a farmyard on the 8th Street East extension early Friday morning by members of the Saskatoon police air support unit.
A man was seen leaving the vehicle and trying to enter locked buildings.
A patrol unit made a traffic stop after the vehicle was driven away from the property and arrested a man.
The 37-year-old man is charged with prowling by night and possession of meth.
He is scheduled to appear Friday evening before a justice of the peace.
