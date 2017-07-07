Over 300 bikes stolen in Saskatoon since May

Saskatoon police are urging bike owners to take action to prevent their bicycles from being stolen.

Since the beginning of May, 303 bicycles have been reported stolen in the city.

Police officials said many of the bike thefts are linked to break and enters.

They are reminding people to ensure sheds and garages are locked and that bikes are not left unlocked outside.

Last year, Saskatoon police launched the #GetMyBikeBack campaign.

The idea is for bike owners to take a picture of the serial number for future reference.

Police are now in the process of expanding the program.

A bike registry is being established which will allow bike owners to register serial numbers online.

Police will then use the information only in the event a bike is lost or stolen.

Saskatoon police bike unit officers are working with local businesses to promote #GetMyBikeBack.