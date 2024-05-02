Surrey man charged with 2nd-degree murder in woman’s death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 39-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a woman about a week ago.

Last Friday, Surrey RCMP officers were called to a home in the area of 76 Avenue and 142 Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a sudden death of a woman.

Police said 33-year-old Pawitarpreet Kaur Sidhu was found dead inside her home.

On Wednesday, police arrested 39-year-old Hardeep Sidhu in connection with the death.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He was arrested by members of the Canada Border Service Agency and B.C.’s leading anti-gang unit, along with homicide investigators.

“This was an isolated incident between parties that were known to each other,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the homicide investigation unit for clarity on the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the B.C.’s homicide investigation unit at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.