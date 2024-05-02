Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey man charged with 2nd-degree murder in woman’s death

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman’s ‘sudden death’ under investigation as homicide in Surrey'
Woman’s ‘sudden death’ under investigation as homicide in Surrey
RELATED: Homicide investigators are in Surrey on Saturday morning for an investigation into the sudden death of a woman.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 39-year-old Surrey, B.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a woman about a week ago.

Last Friday, Surrey RCMP officers were called to a home in the area of 76 Avenue and 142 Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a sudden death of a woman.

Police said 33-year-old Pawitarpreet Kaur Sidhu was found dead inside her home.

On Wednesday, police arrested 39-year-old Hardeep Sidhu in connection with the death.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He was arrested by members of the Canada Border Service Agency and B.C.’s leading anti-gang unit, along with homicide investigators.

“This was an isolated incident between parties that were known to each other,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the homicide investigation unit for clarity on the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact the B.C.’s homicide investigation unit at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid in White Rock attack, suspect also investigated in fatal stabbing'
Charges laid in White Rock attack, suspect also investigated in fatal stabbing
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices