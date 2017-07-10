Damage pegged at $75K as stolen asphalt packer driven into Saskatoon building
A stolen asphalt packer was driven into the side of a building in Saskatoon, causing extensive damage.
It happened on Sunday at around 9 p.m. CT in the 1500-block of Quebec Avenue North.
Firefighters arrived to find the engine compartment on fire.
Saskatoon Fire Department officials said it was brought under control in minutes.
Crews also had to deal with possible electrical hazards due to the packer being driven through vehicle plug-ins along the exterior of the building.
No injuries have been reported.
Damage to the building and packer is estimated at $75,000.
Saskatoon police continue to investigate.
