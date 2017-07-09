Canada
Blaze at Saskatoon dump keeps fire crews busy

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a blaze at the city’s landfill off of Valley Road.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a blaze at the city’s landfill kept them busy on Saturday.

At around 9:30 p.m. CT, fire crews were called to the dump off of Valley Road.

Twelve firefighters worked for over two hours extinguishing hot spots.

Landfill personnel remained on scene to monitor the situation throughout the night.

