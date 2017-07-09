Blaze at Saskatoon dump keeps fire crews busy
A A
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a blaze at the city’s landfill kept them busy on Saturday.
At around 9:30 p.m. CT, fire crews were called to the dump off of Valley Road.
Twelve firefighters worked for over two hours extinguishing hot spots.
Landfill personnel remained on scene to monitor the situation throughout the night.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.