Fire damage to Saskatoon car dealership estimated at $1.25M

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a blaze at the Sherwood Chevrolet car dealership on Friday night.

At around 9:45 p.m. CT, fire crews were called to the business in the 500-block of Brand Road.

READ MORE: 4 homes evacuated in Brighton due to natural gas leak

The first firefighters on scene witnessed smoke inside the large showroom.

When crews made their way into the building, they found the fire in the upper level, which then extended to the outer corner of the building. Crews were able to pull away some of the exterior building coverings, and extinguished all remaining hot spots.

READ MORE: Fire destroys mobile home northwest of Saskatoon

The initial damage is estimated at $750,000 to the contents and $500,000 to the structure.

According to investigators, the blaze was caused by a power source in the exterior rooftop bulkhead. The investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.