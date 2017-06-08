Fire destroys mobile home northwest of Saskatoon

A fire has destroyed a vacant mobile home northwest of Saskatoon.

Crews with the Saskatoon Fire Department received word of the fire on Thursday just after 6:30 a.m. CT from a caller at a nearby house.

They arrived to find Dalmeny firefighters battling flames engulfing the mobile home.

Crews were able to confirm the home was vacant and being used for storage.

Saskatoon firefighters assisted crews from Dalmeny with water supplies.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and there is no damage estimate.

No injuries were reported.