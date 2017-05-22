Canada
Balcony fires put out by firefighters at Saskatoon apartment

Saskatoon firefighters were called to an apartment fire on Sunday evening in the Massey Place neighbourhood.

Firefighters put out a blaze at an apartment building in Saskatoon’s Massey Place neighbourhood on Sunday.

At 6:51 p.m. CT, the Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple 911 calls about smoke and flames coming from 1020 Matheson Dr.

Crews arrived to find two balconies on the second and third floors engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

Firefighters initiated a quick exterior attack while search crews made sure everyone had evacuated the building.

Fire department officials said the blaze was brought under control in 20 minutes and limited to two apartment units.

Damage to the two suites and roof is estimated at $330,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

