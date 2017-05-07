Lakeview home fire contained to chimney
Damage is estimated at $1,000 after a chimney fire at a home in Saskatoon’s Lakeview neighbourhood.
Firefighters were called to 127 Christopher Cres. just before 10 p.m. CT on Saturday for a report that the roof was on fire.
READ MORE: Shifting winds create challenging conditions for crews fighting grass fire
Three people sleeping inside were alerted to the fire by a neighbour and made it out safely.
The first crews arrived in just over a minute and ensured that no one was inside.
They determined the fire was contained to the chimney.
READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters knock down flames at Avenue H South house
Firefighters partially dismantled the chimney and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there was no fire extension.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.