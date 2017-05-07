Canada
Lakeview home fire contained to chimney

The cause of a chimney fire at a home in Saskatoon’s Lakeview neighbourhood remains under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 after a chimney fire at a home in Saskatoon’s Lakeview neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to 127 Christopher Cres. just before 10 p.m. CT on Saturday for a report that the roof was on fire.

Three people sleeping inside were alerted to the fire by a neighbour and made it out safely.

The first crews arrived in just over a minute and ensured that no one was inside.

They determined the fire was contained to the chimney.

Firefighters partially dismantled the chimney and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there was no fire extension.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

