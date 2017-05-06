Canada
May 6, 2017 2:06 pm

Crews fighting grass fire west of Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

One shed has been destroyed by a grass fire just west of Saskatoon.

File / Global News
A A

Crews are battling a large grass fire just west of Saskatoon.

The fire along the 11th Street West extension was reported at around 5:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters knock down flames at Avenue H South house

Story continues below

One engine, two water tankers and two brush trucks from the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were dispatched.

Firefighters from the Delisle and Vanscoy fire departments, along with CN crews, are also fighting the grass fire.

One shed has been destroyed and firefighters are working on protecting other buildings.

READ MORE: 2 adjacent houses catch fire on Avenue H South in Saskatoon

Crews are being hampered in their efforts by the dry conditions and shifting winds.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
11th Street West
Delisle Fire Department
Grass Fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Grass Fire
Vanscoy Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News