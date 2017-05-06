Crews fighting grass fire west of Saskatoon

Crews are battling a large grass fire just west of Saskatoon.

The fire along the 11th Street West extension was reported at around 5:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

One engine, two water tankers and two brush trucks from the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were dispatched.

Firefighters from the Delisle and Vanscoy fire departments, along with CN crews, are also fighting the grass fire.

One shed has been destroyed and firefighters are working on protecting other buildings.

Crews are being hampered in their efforts by the dry conditions and shifting winds.