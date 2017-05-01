2 adjacent houses catch fire on Avenue H South in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters have extinguished two adjacent houses that caught fire in the Riversdale neighbourhood.
At around 12:05 a.m. CT on Monday, crews with the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to multiple calls and found heavy smoke and flames coming from 406 and 408 Ave. H South.
While firefighters searched the homes for occupants, they performed aggressive interior attacks on both blazes.
Fire department officials said the majority of the fire was in the attic areas.
No injuries were reported. A damage estimate is not available at this time.
A fire investigator is currently at the scene to determine the cause.
