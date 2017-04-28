Arson cause of fire at Saskatoon apartment building

A fire at an apartment building late Thursday evening was due to arson, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the building at 2010 22nd St. W. just after 11 p.m. CT for a report of smoke in the hallway.

People were evacuating the building when crews arrived and a search confirmed everyone was out.

The fire was located on a stairway landing and put out.

Firefighters then cleared the building of smoke before allowing people to return to their suites.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.