Strong wind gusts hamper Saskatoon firefighters battling house fire

Saskatoon firefighters had to deal with strong wind gusts as they fought a two-alarm house fire early Friday morning.

The first call came in at 1:44 a.m. CT from people living at 1014 Carr Cres. in the Silverspring neighbourhood, saying their house was on fire.

More calls were received moments later from neighbours and witnesses.

READ MORE: ‘Difficult’ grass fire doused by Saskatoon firefighters

Firefighters were told all five people and one pet living in the house had escaped.

Crews arrived to find the house fully involved, with flames extending to a neighbouring house.

The incident commander called a second alarm due to the strong wind gusts.

An exterior attack was started and the fire was brought under control 45 minutes later.

Damage to the two homes is estimated at $525,000.

READ MORE: One person dead after house fire in Hudson Bay, Sask.

People living in six surrounding houses were evacuated as a precaution and have since returned to their homes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, however, the fire did originate in the garage, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department investigator.