April 10, 2017

One person dead after house fire in Hudson Bay, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A 51-year-old man is dead after a house fire in Hudson Bay, Sask.

The fire happened Sunday morning in the Saskatchewan community.

Hudson Bay RCMP officials said a 51-year-old man was located inside the home.

He was taken to hospital and passed away a short time later.

His name has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon this week.

The cause of the fatal fire is still under investigation by provincial and RCMP fire inspectors.

Hudson Bay is approximately 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

