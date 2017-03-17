Canada
One dead in Hudson Bay, Sask. house trailer fire

A fire at a house trailer in Hudson Bay, Sask., that left one man dead is not considered suspicious.

A man is dead after a fire at a house trailer in Hudson Bay, Sask.

Emergency crews in the northern Saskatchewan community were called to the fire on Friday at around 3:25 a.m. CT.

The man was found inside the home after crews put out the fire.

His identity has not been confirmed by Hudson Bay RCMP and an autopsy has been ordered.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation however it is not considered suspicious.

An RCMP fire examiner continues to investigate.

Hudson Bay is approximately 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

