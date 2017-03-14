Saskatoon firefighters deal with garage fire

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a garage fire in Saskatoon.

The fire at the detached garage in the 2600-block of 29th Street West was called in to the Saskatoon Fire Department just before 8:25 p.m. CT on Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire burning through the roof of the garage.

A transitional attack was started to knock down the flames and then crews entered the garage to continue battling the fire.

It was brought under control in 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

There is no damage estimate at this time.