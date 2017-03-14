Canada
March 14, 2017 12:26 pm

Saskatoon firefighters deal with garage fire

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The cause of a garage fire on Tuesday evening in Saskatoon is still under investigation.

Supplied / Saskatoon Fire Department
A A

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a garage fire in Saskatoon.

The fire at the detached garage in the 2600-block of 29th Street West was called in to the Saskatoon Fire Department just before 8:25 p.m. CT on Monday.

READ MORE: Damaged pegged at $15K in Saskatoon house fire

Firefighters arrived to find the fire burning through the roof of the garage.

A transitional attack was started to knock down the flames and then crews entered the garage to continue battling the fire.

It was brought under control in 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
29th Street West
Fire
Garage Fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Firefighters
Saskatoon Garage Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News