Vacant house fire in Saskatoon deemed suspicious

An investigator has determined that the cause of a Saskatoon house fire is suspicious in nature.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call from a passerby at around 9:20 p.m. CT on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of 1816 22nd St. W.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within around 20 minutes of the initial call. Rescue crews searched the main floor and basement and found the home to be vacant.

Officials with the fire department said firefighters had to deal with piles of refuse left inside the house.

Preliminary damages are estimated at $200,000 and no injuries were reported.

The investigation continues with help from the Saskatoon Police Service.