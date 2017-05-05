House Fire
Saskatoon firefighters knock down flames at Avenue H South house

Saskatoon firefighters were called to a house fire in the 600-block of Avenue H South on Friday morning.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to a house fire in the King George neighbourhood on Friday.

At around 5:50 a.m. CT, central dispatch received a call reporting flames coming from the rear of 620 Ave. H South.

Firefighters are currently checking for hot spots.

The cause of the blaze in under investigation.

