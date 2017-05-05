Saskatoon firefighters knock down flames at Avenue H South house
Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to a house fire in the King George neighbourhood on Friday.
At around 5:50 a.m. CT, central dispatch received a call reporting flames coming from the rear of 620 Ave. H South.
Firefighters are currently checking for hot spots.
The cause of the blaze in under investigation.
