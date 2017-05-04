Employees ill from carbon monoxide at Saskatoon business

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department and Hazmat responded to a report of ill persons at a local business in the North Industrial area on Wednesday.

At around 1:55 p.m. CT, a call reported a number of employees at 829 48th St. East were experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure.

READ MORE: 2 adjacent houses catch fire on Avenue H South in Saskatoon

Fire department officials said they recorded carbon monoxide levels to be 65 parts per million inside the business.

There were 50 employees inside and the building was evacuated.

Just clearing the scene from North end business that experienced CO exposure. Medics and @SaskatoonFire assessed 36 patients, 2 transported — MD Ambulance (@MDAmbulanceCare) May 3, 2017

A propane-fueled forklift was determined to be the source of carbon monoxide.