Canada
May 4, 2017 10:31 am
Updated: May 4, 2017 10:37 am

Employees ill from carbon monoxide at Saskatoon business

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

A propane-fueled forklift was to blame for ill employees at a North Industrial area business in Saskatoon.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department and Hazmat responded to a report of ill persons at a local business in the North Industrial area on Wednesday.

At around 1:55 p.m. CT, a call reported a number of employees at 829 48th St. East were experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure.

Fire department officials said they recorded carbon monoxide levels to be 65 parts per million inside the business.

There were 50 employees inside and the building was evacuated.

A propane-fueled forklift was determined to be the source of carbon monoxide.

