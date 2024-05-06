Sask. Incident Response Team investigates Swift Current death after wellness check

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating an incident out of Swift Current after a woman died in hospital after a wellness check.

Swift Current RCMP said they received a request for a wellness check on Sunday around 11 a.m. on South Service Road.

Police found a woman they determined required medical care and took her into custody under the Mental Health Act.

EMS took the woman to the hospital, but she went into medical distress on the way and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team will investigate the RCMP’s interaction with the woman and the circumstances around her death.