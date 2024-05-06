Menu

Canada

Sask. Incident Response Team investigates Swift Current death after wellness check

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 9:36 am
1 min read
The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team is investigating after a woman died after a wellness check in Swift Current. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team is investigating after a woman died after a wellness check in Swift Current. Global News
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating an incident out of Swift Current after a woman died in hospital after a wellness check.

Swift Current RCMP said they received a request for a wellness check on Sunday around 11 a.m. on South Service Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police found a woman they determined required medical care and took her into custody under the Mental Health Act.

EMS took the woman to the hospital, but she went into medical distress on the way and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team will investigate the RCMP’s interaction with the woman and the circumstances around her death.

