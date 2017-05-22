Saskatoon apartment on Avenue X South evacuated due to fire in basement suite

The cause of a fire at an apartment building in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood is currently under investigation.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to 517 of Ave. X South just before 1 p.m. CT on Monday.

READ MORE: Balconies extinguished by firefighters at Saskatoon apartment

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a basement suite window.

The initial fire crew began an aggressive interior attack while search crews checked the other apartment units to ensure everyone had evacuated.

Smoke is coming out of a lower unit at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Avenue X South in #yxe where emergency crews are on scene pic.twitter.com/Husvf3BkIy — Joel Senick (@JSenickGlobal) May 22, 2017

Fire department officials said the blaze was brought under control within around 12 minutes of arrival.

The flames were limited to the single suite, however, smoke damage extended to the hallway. Damages have been estimated at $80,000.

READ MORE: 2 adjacent houses catch fire on Avenue H South in Saskatoon

A fire investigator was called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.