Balconies extinguished by firefighters at Saskatoon apartment
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Saskatoon apartment in the Massey Place neighbourhood on Sunday.
At 6:51 p.m. CT, the Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple 911 calls about smoke and flames coming from 1020 Matheson Dr.
Upon arrival, crews found two balconies on the second and third floors engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.
Firefighters initiated a quick exterior attack while search crews made sure all occupants had evacuated the building.
Fire department officials said the blaze was under control in 20 minutes and limited to two apartment units.
Damage to the two suites and roof is estimated at $330,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
