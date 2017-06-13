Canada
June 13, 2017 3:14 pm
Updated: June 13, 2017 3:15 pm

4 homes evacuated in Brighton due to natural gas leak

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Auger truck hits natural gas line in Brighton neighbourhood forcing the evacuation of four homes.

Supplied / Saskatoon Fire Department
A gas leak in a new Saskatoon neighbourhood forced the evacuation of four homes.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:40 a.m. CT on Tuesday that there was a natural gas leak at 526 Underhill Link in the Brighton neighbourhood.

An auger truck had hit a gas line at that address.

A safety zone was established by fire crews and six people in four homes downwind of the leak were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

SaskEnergy was called in to isolate the line and shut off the natural gas.

The evacuated people will be allowed to return to their homes once the area is deemed safe by SaskEnergy crews.

