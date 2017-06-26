‘It was really tough’ Difficult day one of development camp for Winnipeg Jets prospects

WINNIPEG – They skated, skated, and skated some more.

The Winnipeg Jets top prospects, including their recent draft picks, were put through some rigorous on-ice testing to kick off the 5-day development camp. There were no pucks to be found as first round draft choice and 24th overall pick Kristian Vesalainen got a small taste of what to expect at the NHL level.

“Actually I knew that it was going to be a little tough.” Vesalainen said. “But yeah, it was really tough the first day, so I haven’t been on ice since the under-18 tournament, so it was pretty cool.”

For the 18-year-old, lacing them up against men is nothing new after playing professionally in Europe in parts of the last two seasons.

“Obviously it’s tough to play with men’s team.” said Vesalainen. “I’ve learned a lot when I was in Sweden. I lived alone there, so I have to (get) food for myself and that kind of stuff. So I think I’m much more of a man when I went there.”

Vesalainen admitted he was a little surprised when the Jets called his name at the NHL Draft and he really didn’t know a whole lot about the city or the organization.

“I know that they have done a pretty good job with their younger players.” Vesalainen said. “Small city, but cold in the winters.”

Vesalainen models his game after Evgeni Malkin, but grew up a fan of Teemu Selanne. And he already knows Jets forward and fellow countryman Patrik Laine.

“I played with him once on the international team.” he said.

Not everyone attending this week’s development camp will be on the ice. Defenceman Tucker Poolman is still recovering after the 24-year-old had both his shoulders surgically repaired in the last couple months.

“From where I’m at, I think the doctors told me four to six months, so pretty broad scope.” Poolman said. “Too early to tell right now, but I’m happy with it so far.”

One other player was missing on Monday. The Jets are still awaiting the arrival of sixth round draft pick Arvid Holm from Sweden, but the goalie will be on the ice at some point later this week.

Jets development camp continues on Tuesday at the Bell MTS Iceplex and concludes with a scrimmage on Friday.

WATCH: Raw Kristian Vesalainen Interview

