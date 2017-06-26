Sports
June 26, 2017 4:40 pm
Updated: June 26, 2017 4:56 pm

Winnipeg Jets do not extend qualifying offers to 3 players

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Oakbank, Manitoba's Quinton Howden was one of three players that did not receive qualifying offers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Mitch Rosset / Global News
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have decided to cut ties with forwards Scott Kosmachuk, Ryan Olsen and Quinton Howden. All three players did not receive qualifying offers from the team meaning they will become unrestricted free agents on July 1.

Kosmachuk played just eight games with the Jets after being selected in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old put up 11 goals and 17 assists in 58 AHL games as a member of the Manitoba Moose last season.

Olsen was also drafted by Winnipeg in 2012, going in the sixth round. Aside from three ECHL games, the centre has played his entire professional career in the AHL. Olsen scored seven goals and four assists in 56 games with the Moose in 2016-2017.

Howden joined the Jets last summer as a free agent. The Manitoban was cut during the team’s training camp but still ended up playing five games. Howden also suited up in 58 AHL games with the Moose in which he had 13 goals and 11 assists.

The Jets did extend qualifying offers to restricted free agents Connor Hellebuyck, Andrew Copp, JC Lipon and Brandon Tanev.

