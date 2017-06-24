Winnipeg Jets re-sign Ben Chiarot

WINNIPEG – Just prior to the start of day two of the NHL Draft the Winnipeg Jets announced they’ve re-signed defenceman Ben Chiarot. Chiarot agreed to a two year contract that will pay him an average of $1.4 million per season.

Chiarot, 26, would have become a restricted free agent next month. He put up a career best 12 points last season. In 59 games Chiarot scored two goals with 10 assists before suffering a season ending upper body injury. He earned $850-thousand last year in the final season of a two year contract.

In 170 career games with the Jets over the span of four seasons, Chiarot has five goals and 25 assists in 170 games. Chiarot has spent his entire career with the franchise after being selected in the fourth round, 120th overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL Draft.

