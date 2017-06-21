Calgary homeowner ‘shrieked’ when tree came crashing down onto her home during wind storm

A homeowner in the community of Brentwood said she was standing just a few feet away from a large poplar tree when it came crashing down onto her home on Tuesday.

Pat Fryers had headed outside to tidy up papers being blown out of her blue cart recycling bin when a strong gust of wind blew the tree over.

“I was just walking towards the [recycling bin] and I could really feel the wind, branches were coming down and I thought ‘this is a bit dangerous’ so I started to go back to the house,” she explained. “Then I heard a huge crack and this tree came down four feet in front of me.”

“I shrieked,” Fryers added. “It really startled me.”

She said nobody was injured by the plunging poplar.

The Calgary Fire Department attended to make sure the home hadn’t suffered any structural damage.

“We think it’s done minimal damage to the roof,” Fryers explained.

She said she has lived in the house for about 35 years, and that poplar has been living in their yard the whole time.

“It makes me a little nervous with all these old poplar trees around,” she admitted.

Powerful wind gusts were felt throughout Calgary on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Calgary at around 7:30 p.m. In a weather summary on its website, the organization said the city recorded a gust reaching 91 km/h at 8:40 p.m.

In Red Deer, the wind storm knocked down trees and caused power outages, prompting the city to declare a local state of emergency.