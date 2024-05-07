Gusts up to 90 km/h could be seen in Calgary on Tuesday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Calgary on Tuesday morning, saying gusts up to 90 km/h could be felt throughout the city.

According to an alert sent at around 11:17 a.m., strong winds will continue throughout the afternoon before tapering off in the evening.

Environment Canada warned residents that damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

The alert also warned that utility outages may occur, and motorists are asked to expect hazardous driving conditions on highways due to strong cross winds.

Wind causes traffic delays on highways, roads around Calgary

Strong winds have caused traffic delays on highways and roads inside and outside the city.

An overturned vehicle delayed traffic on Highway 1 near Bassano, a town approximately 140 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

According to a social media post at around 11:28 a.m., the vehicle was blocking the westbound lanes of the highway.

WB Hwy1 west of Bassano, reports of an overturned vehicle. Expect delays in the area. (11:28am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 7, 2024

YYC Transportation reported on X that traffic signals are blank in the areas of Barlow Trail and Sunridge Way Northeast, as well as 32nd Avenue Northeast and 29th Street Northeast.

Power outages reported across Calgary

Thousands of Calgarians are affected by power outages across the city, Enmax said.

According to Enmax’s website, outages affected more than 4,300 customers in the northwest neighbourhoods of Dalhousie, Silver Springs, Varsity and Brentwood.

Around 1,015 customers are also affected by outages in the Horizon, Sunridge and Whitehorn neighbourhoods.

In a social media post at around 1:04 p.m., the utility company said crews were working to safely restore power.

We are working to safely restore power to parts of Brentwood, Varsity and Dalhousie following an unplanned power outage. Register at https://t.co/WOjWO0IMDX to receive up to date power outage notifications impacting your home or business. (Ref. 0252) #yyc pic.twitter.com/5IK13lGVPH — ENMAX Power (@ENMAXpower) May 7, 2024

