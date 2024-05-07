City council repeals Calgary’s single-use bylaw after public pushback

Calgary city council has officially binned a bylaw requiring businesses to charge for a paper bag and only hand out single-use items upon customer request.
Only three councillors voted against repealing the city’s single-use bylaw: Courtney Walcott, Kourtney Penner and Gian-Carlo Carra.
The bylaw, which council approved in 2022, set a minimum fee of 15 cents for paper bags and $1 for reusable bags, and required businesses to only provide single-use utensils, cutlery, napkins and condiments by customer request.
The new rules faced significant public pushback when implemented earlier this year, which prompted city council to begin the process to repeal process just two weeks later.
More to come…
