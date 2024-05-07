Menu

Environment

Emergency crews called out after recycling truck gets stuck in Calgary sinkhole

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 6:04 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews were called out to the community of Glendale in S.W. Calgary on Tuesday (May 7, 2024) when a recycling truck got stuck in a sinkhole. View image in full screen
Emergency crews in Calgary were called out on Tuesday (May 7, 2024) when a recycling truck got stuck in a sinkhole about 2 metres wide and a metre deep. Global News
Calgary fire crews were called out to the community of Glendale shortly before noon Tuesday to help rescue a recycling truck from a sinkhole.

CFD Public Information Officer Carol Henke says fire crews got the call at around 11:30 a.m. to an alley behind Grove Hill Road.

When they arrived, they found a recycling truck with one wheel stuck in the hole and a break in an oil line on the truck.

Emergency crews on scene told Global News the hole was about two metres across, over a metre deep and filled with water.

A Calgary Hazmat team was called out on Tuesday (May 7, 2024) to help clean up an oil spill after a recycling truck got stuck in a sinkhole. View image in full screen
A Calgary Hazmat team was called out on Tuesday (May 7, 2024) to help clean up an oil spill after a recycling truck got stuck in a large  sinkhole. Global Calgary

A hazmat crew was called in to help stop the leak and clean up the spill.

Henke says a tow truck also had to be called in to extract the recycling truck from the sinkhole.

There were no injuries.

The City of Calgary says emergency repair efforts are underway to restore water service to the 17 homes that have been affected.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

