New ‘Bachelor Canada’ Chris Leroux teases new season: ‘I’m not good at handling drama’

He’s been a pirate and a Yankee, but now retired professional baseball player Chris Leroux is leaving the major leagues to find love in primetime.

At 6-foot-1 with a fantastic smile, The Bachelor Canada star admits he’s never had trouble “meeting women.”

“I’m going to be honest, I don’t have a hard time meeting women, but I want to meet the right woman,” Leroux tells ET Canada’s Roz Weston.

Opening up about his quest to find his soulmate within 25 women vying for his attention, Leroux says he’s interested in meeting someone who “likes me for me.”

“I’m 33-years old now, I’m not getting any younger,” Leroux says. “So there’s no time like the present.”

The Montreal, QC native made sure to get his family’s blessing before partaking in the show.

“My mom was really nervous,” Leroux says, joking, “she’s a nervous wreck to begin with.”

But he says that despite that, his mom “knows what goes on” when it comes to the show’s, how do we put this, more steamy scenes.

Telling us he’s not good at the “breaking up” part, Leroux explains that along with having to go through the “rough” aspect of letting people go, he also let go of any and all plans he had going in.

“I’m not good at handling drama,” Leroux shares, keeping mum on whether or not the season will see its fair share.

“I’ve never been in situations like this before,” he says. “And I’ve been playing sports my whole life and this whole love… television… this is just totally new to me.”

The Canadian bachelor will search for love as 20 women do whatever it takes to win his heart.

The women compete for the bachelor’s affection via individual and group dates involving romantic encounters and exciting adventures.

As the bachelor narrows the field and the number of women dwindles, romance and tensions will rise. Ultimately, he will choose the one woman with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life.

To find out whether Chris Leroux finds love, tune-in to The Bachelor Canada on W Network this fall.

Following each episode, The Bachelor Canada After Show will dish out all the details with returning host and Q107 personality Jennifer Valentyne.

—With files from Katie Scott