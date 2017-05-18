‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay’s bachelors revealed

Rachel Lindsay didn’t find love with Nick Viall on The Bachelor but she will get to explore new relationships in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Lindsay, an attorney from Dallas, Texas, will meet 31 single men during the show’s premiere.

Season 13 of The Bachelorette begins on Monday night, and ahead of the premiere, all 31 men who will be competing for a rose have been revealed.

It’s time to meet the bachelors that will be competing for Lindsay’s heart.

Adam

Age: 27

Height: 6’2”

Occupation: Real estate agent

Alex

Age: 28

Height: 6’2”

Occupation: Information systems supervisor

Anthony

I've kept it under wraps for little bit but it's official now. I'll be a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 13! 🌹🌹. I'm way out of my element but that's how you learn about yourself right? A post shared by Anthony Battle (@siranthonybattle) on May 17, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Age: 26

Height: 6’3”

Occupation: Education software manager

Blake E.

#TeamBlake A post shared by Blake Elarbee, CSCS #keto (@blakelosangeles) on May 17, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Age: 31

Height: 6′

Occupation: Aspiring drummer

Blake K.

Age: 29

Height: 6′

Occupation: U.S. Marine veteran

Brady

Age: 29

Height: 6’2”

Occupation: Model

Bryan

Age: 37

Height: 6’2”

Occupation: Chiropractor

Bryce

🐿 A post shared by Bryce Powers (@ivegotthepowers) on Dec 11, 2016 at 7:18pm PST

Age: 30

Height: 6’2”

Occupation: Firefighter

Dean

Age: 26

Height: 6’2”

Occupation: Startup recruiter

DeMario

Age: 30

Height: 6’4”

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Kenneth “Diggy”

Age: 31

Height: 5’11”

Occupation: Senior inventory analyst

Eric

Age: 29

Height: 6’2”

Occupation: Personal trainer

Fred

I'm happy to officially announce that I will be one of the 31 suitors vying for the heart of Rachel Lindsay in this season of The Bachelorette! Be sure to tune in on Monday, May 22nd at 9/8c on ABC! It's sure to be full of surprises! 🌹@BacheloretteABC @therachlindsay A post shared by Fred Johnson 🌹 (@realfredjohnson) on May 18, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Age: 27

Height: 6′

Occupation: Executive assistant

Grant

Oh, hey there!! @chrisbharrison #thebachelorette #bachelornation A post shared by Grant S. Hubsher, M.D. (@doctor.grant) on May 17, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Age: 29

Height: 5’11”

Occupation: Emergency physician

Iggy

The journey has officially begun! I can confirm that I'll be on #thebachelorette on #abc starting Monday, May 22nd. Can't wait to share this with everyone! @bacheloretteabc A post shared by iggy_rodriguez – S13 | 🌹 (@iggy_rodriguez) on May 17, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Age: 30

Height: 5’11”

Occupation: Consulting firm CEO

Jack Stone

Age: 32

Height: 5’11”

Occupation: Attorney

Jamey

Jamey Kocan…(hadn't given him yet either) pic.twitter.com/ZEyw8IqSxR — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 12, 2017

Age: 32

Height: 5’9”

Occupation: Sales account executive

Jedidiah

Age: 35

Height: 5’10”

Occupation: ER physician

Jonathan

Age: 31

Height: 6’2”

Occupation: Tickle monster (?)

Josiah

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Occupation: Prosecuting attorney

Kenny

As the legend Hov would say, "Its about to go down" check me out Monday nights to see what happens. A post shared by kenny king (@kennykingpb2) on May 17, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Age: 35

Height: 6′

Occupation: Professional wrestler

Kyle

Age: 26

Height: 5’11”

Occupation: Marketing consultant

Lee

Age: 30

Height: 5’11”

Occupation: Singer/songwriter

Lucas

Age: 30

Height: 6′

Occupation: Whaboom (?)

Matt

Age: 32

Height: 6’3”

Occupation: Construction sales rep

Michael

Age: 26

Height: 6′

Occupation: Former professional basketball player

Milton

Age: 31

Height: 6’5”

Occupation: Hotel recreation supervisor

Mohit

Age: 26

Height: 6′

Occupation: Product manager

Peter

Age: 31

Height: 6’3”

Occupation: Business owner

Rob

Age: 30

Height: 6’2”

Occupation: Law student

Will

Age: 28

Height: 6’3”

Occupation: Sales manager

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m.