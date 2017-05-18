Entertainment
May 18, 2017 1:44 pm
Updated: May 18, 2017 2:07 pm

‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay’s bachelors revealed

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Rachel Lindsay, a fan favourite on the 21st season of ABCs hit romance reality series 'The Bachelor', will be the next woman to hand out the roses.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay didn’t find love with Nick Viall on The Bachelor but she will get to explore new relationships in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

Lindsay, an attorney from Dallas, Texas, will meet 31 single men during the show’s premiere.

Season 13 of The Bachelorette begins on Monday night, and ahead of the premiere, all 31 men who will be competing for a rose have been revealed.

It’s time to meet the bachelors that will be competing for Lindsay’s heart.

Adam

Age: 27
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Real estate agent

Alex

Age: 28
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Information systems supervisor

Anthony

Age: 26
Height: 6’3”
Occupation: Education software manager

Blake E.

Age: 31
Height: 6′
Occupation: Aspiring drummer

Blake K.

Age: 29
Height: 6′
Occupation: U.S. Marine veteran

Brady

Age: 29
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Model

Bryan

Age: 37
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Chiropractor

Bryce

Age: 30
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Firefighter

Dean

Age: 26
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Startup recruiter

DeMario

Age: 30
Height: 6’4”
Occupation: Executive recruiter

Kenneth “Diggy”

Age: 31
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Senior inventory analyst

Eric

Age: 29
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Personal trainer

Fred

Age: 27
Height: 6′
Occupation: Executive assistant

Grant

Age: 29
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Emergency physician

Iggy

Age: 30
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Consulting firm CEO

Jack Stone

Age: 32
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Attorney

Jamey

Age: 32
Height: 5’9”
Occupation: Sales account executive

Jedidiah

Age: 35
Height: 5’10”
Occupation: ER physician

Jonathan

Age: 31
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Tickle monster (?)

Josiah

Age: 28
Height: 6’3”
Occupation: Prosecuting attorney

Kenny

Age: 35
Height: 6′
Occupation: Professional wrestler

Kyle

Age: 26
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Marketing consultant

Lee

Age: 30
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Singer/songwriter

Lucas

Age: 30
Height: 6′
Occupation: Whaboom (?)

Matt

Age: 32
Height: 6’3”
Occupation: Construction sales rep

Michael

Age: 26
Height: 6′
Occupation: Former professional basketball player

Milton

Age: 31
Height: 6’5”
Occupation: Hotel recreation supervisor

Mohit

Age: 26
Height: 6′
Occupation: Product manager

Peter

Age: 31
Height: 6’3”
Occupation: Business owner

Rob

Age: 30
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Law student

Will

Age: 28
Height: 6’3”
Occupation: Sales manager

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m.

