‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay’s bachelors revealed

Rachel Lindsay didn’t find love with Nick Viall on The Bachelor but she will get to explore new relationships in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.
Lindsay, an attorney from Dallas, Texas, will meet 31 single men during the show’s premiere.
Season 13 of The Bachelorette begins on Monday night, and ahead of the premiere, all 31 men who will be competing for a rose have been revealed.
It’s time to meet the bachelors that will be competing for Lindsay’s heart.
Age: 27
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Real estate agent
Age: 28
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Information systems supervisor
Age: 26
Height: 6’3”
Occupation: Education software manager
Age: 31
Height: 6′
Occupation: Aspiring drummer
Age: 29
Height: 6′
Occupation: U.S. Marine veteran
Age: 29
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Model
Age: 37
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Chiropractor
Age: 30
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Firefighter
Age: 26
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Startup recruiter
Age: 30
Height: 6’4”
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Age: 31
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Senior inventory analyst
Age: 29
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Personal trainer
Age: 27
Height: 6′
Occupation: Executive assistant
Age: 29
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Emergency physician
Age: 30
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Consulting firm CEO
Age: 32
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Attorney
Age: 32
Height: 5’9”
Occupation: Sales account executive
Age: 35
Height: 5’10”
Occupation: ER physician
Age: 31
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Tickle monster (?)
Age: 28
Height: 6’3”
Occupation: Prosecuting attorney
Age: 35
Height: 6′
Occupation: Professional wrestler
Age: 26
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Marketing consultant
Age: 30
Height: 5’11”
Occupation: Singer/songwriter
Age: 30
Height: 6′
Occupation: Whaboom (?)
Age: 32
Height: 6’3”
Occupation: Construction sales rep
Age: 26
Height: 6′
Occupation: Former professional basketball player
Age: 31
Height: 6’5”
Occupation: Hotel recreation supervisor
Age: 26
Height: 6′
Occupation: Product manager
Age: 31
Height: 6’3”
Occupation: Business owner
Age: 30
Height: 6’2”
Occupation: Law student
Age: 28
Height: 6’3”
Occupation: Sales manager
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m.
