Jennifer Valentyne joins Q107’s ‘Derringer in the Morning’

Starting today, Q107 will have a new co-host: Jennifer Valentyne.

The long-time TV personality and recent host of The Bachelorette Canada’s live After Show will join fan-favourites John Derringer, Ryan Parker and John Garbutt on Derringer in the Morning, weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“I’m excited to join a morning show I already love and regularly tune-in to,” Valentyne said in a statement on Tuesday. “I think Toronto listeners will be surprised to see a whole new side of me – I can’t wait!”

Valentyne is no stranger to Toronto audiences. She’s a beloved media veteran with multiple decades of experience.

She started her career at Key 590 and is best known for her impressive run at City TV’s Breakfast Television.

Over the course of her career, she has interviewed a number of different celebrities including Billy Crystal, Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum and Harrison Ford, but her passion has always been speaking to the people in her community.

“Jennifer is the perfect fit to round out our existing all-star team,” noted Blair Bartrem, Senior Program Director, Q107. “We’ve been searching for our very own Elaine to join our Seinfeld-like cast of characters and now we’ve found her.”

Award-winning host Derringer has been on the radio for over 30 years and has been named Radio Personality of the Year nine times by Canadian Music Week and Favourite Toronto Radio Personality by the Toronto Sun, Eye Weekly and NOW Magazine.

A tireless advocate for many philanthropic causes, Derringer supports Abuse Hurts through his annual campaign, Derringer’s 13 Days of Christmas and the B.A.D. Ride, which benefits the Distress Centres of Toronto.

2017 marks Q107’s 40th birthday.

Fans of both Valentyne and the station were quick to celebrate the news on Twitter.