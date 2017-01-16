‘The Bachelor Canada’: Open casting calls announced for new season

Casting is now underway on the all-new season of The Bachelor Canada, set to air in 2017, with prospective Bachelorettes invited to apply for the upcoming season of the made-in-Canada reality smash.

“The Bachelorette Canada was a colossal hit, resonating with fans across the country, and we’re excited to continue that momentum with The Bachelor Canada,” said John MacDonald, Senior Vice President, Women and Lifestyle Content, Corus Entertainment, in the announcement the show will be airing on W Network.

“In the Canadian version of this smash-hit reality series, Canada’s most eligible bachelor is in search of the woman of his dreams – and hopefully his bride-to-be,” explains the announcement.

“The Canadian Bachelor will search for love as 20 women do whatever it takes to win his heart. The women compete for the Bachelor’s affection via individual and group dates involving local and far-flung romantic encounters and adventures,” the announcement states.

“As the Bachelor narrows the field and the number of women dwindles, romance and tensions will rise. Ultimately, he will choose the one woman with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life.”

Production on the new season of The Bachelor Canada will begin in spring 2017, with a plan to premiere in fall 2017, and producers are seeking 20 women willing to win the heart of the next Canadian Bachelor.

Open casting calls will be held in Winnipeg (Feb. 1), Calgary (Feb. 3), Vancouver (Feb. 5), Montreal (Feb. 7), Halifax (Feb. 9), and Toronto (Feb. 11 and 12).

Online applications can still be made at wnetwork.com until Friday, Feb. 10, with entrants invited to complete a short questionnaire, submit a headshot and upload an introductory video that must be less than two minutes in length.

Open casting calls take place at the following locations:

Winnipeg, MB

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Fort Garry Hotel

222 Broadway

Winnipeg, MB

R3C 0R3

Calgary, AB

Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

International Hotel and Spa Calgary

220 4th Ave SW

Calgary, AB

T2P 0H5

Vancouver, BC

Sunday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Westin Bayshore

1601 Bayshore Drive

Vancouver, BC

V6G 2V4

Montreal, QC

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Loft Hotel

334 Terrasse Saint Denis

Montréal, QC

H2X 1E8

Halifax, NS

Thursday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Westin Nova Scotian

1181 Hollis Street

Halifax, NS

B3H 2P6

Toronto, ON

Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

123 Queen St West

Toronto, ON

M5H 2M9

Sunday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

123 Queen St West

Toronto, ON

M5H 2M9