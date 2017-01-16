‘The Bachelor Canada’: Open casting calls announced for new season
Casting is now underway on the all-new season of The Bachelor Canada, set to air in 2017, with prospective Bachelorettes invited to apply for the upcoming season of the made-in-Canada reality smash.
“The Bachelorette Canada was a colossal hit, resonating with fans across the country, and we’re excited to continue that momentum with The Bachelor Canada,” said John MacDonald, Senior Vice President, Women and Lifestyle Content, Corus Entertainment, in the announcement the show will be airing on W Network.
RELATED: Jasmine Lorimer cancels post-‘Bachelorette Canada’ press tour
“In the Canadian version of this smash-hit reality series, Canada’s most eligible bachelor is in search of the woman of his dreams – and hopefully his bride-to-be,” explains the announcement.
“The Canadian Bachelor will search for love as 20 women do whatever it takes to win his heart. The women compete for the Bachelor’s affection via individual and group dates involving local and far-flung romantic encounters and adventures,” the announcement states.
“As the Bachelor narrows the field and the number of women dwindles, romance and tensions will rise. Ultimately, he will choose the one woman with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life.”
Production on the new season of The Bachelor Canada will begin in spring 2017, with a plan to premiere in fall 2017, and producers are seeking 20 women willing to win the heart of the next Canadian Bachelor.
Open casting calls will be held in Winnipeg (Feb. 1), Calgary (Feb. 3), Vancouver (Feb. 5), Montreal (Feb. 7), Halifax (Feb. 9), and Toronto (Feb. 11 and 12).
Online applications can still be made at wnetwork.com until Friday, Feb. 10, with entrants invited to complete a short questionnaire, submit a headshot and upload an introductory video that must be less than two minutes in length.
Open casting calls take place at the following locations:
Winnipeg, MB
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Fort Garry Hotel
222 Broadway
Winnipeg, MB
R3C 0R3
Calgary, AB
Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
International Hotel and Spa Calgary
220 4th Ave SW
Calgary, AB
T2P 0H5
Vancouver, BC
Sunday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Westin Bayshore
1601 Bayshore Drive
Vancouver, BC
V6G 2V4
Montreal, QC
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Loft Hotel
334 Terrasse Saint Denis
Montréal, QC
H2X 1E8
Halifax, NS
Thursday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Westin Nova Scotian
1181 Hollis Street
Halifax, NS
B3H 2P6
Toronto, ON
Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel
123 Queen St West
Toronto, ON
M5H 2M9
Sunday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel
123 Queen St West
Toronto, ON
M5H 2M9
© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments