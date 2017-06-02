Calgary Stampede unveils 2017 Nashville North lineup
The Calgary Stampede has unveiled the 2017 lineup for Nashville North, including performers Chad Brownlee, Jess Moskaluke and Doc Walker.
Production manager at the Calgary Stampede Samara Lastiwka said the lineup is the biggest Nashville North has ever had.
“A couple of nights we’ve got three acts,” she said. “It’s just going to be a ton of music.”
2017 Nashville North lineup
- Chad Brownlee – July 6, 2017
- Aaron Goodvin – July 7, 2017
- The Dungarees – July 8, 2017
- Endless Summer – July 9, 2017
- Neal McCoy – July 9, 2017
- The Cadillac Three – July 9, 2017
- Cam – July 10, 2017
- The Dead South – July 11, 2017
- Jess Moskaluke – July 11, 2017
- Doc Walker – July 11, 2017
- Cold Creek County – July 12, 2017
- JoJo Mason – July 13, 2017
- Chris Buck Band – July 14, 2017
- Meghan Patrick – July 15, 2017
- Trevor Panczak – July 16, 2017
Special Guests:
- Drew Gregory – July 6, 2017
- Jason Greeley – July 6, 2017
- Raquel Cole – July 7, 2017
- Tristan Horncastle – July 12, 2017
- FOXX Worthee – July 12, 2017
- Tanya Ryan – July 12, 2017
New this year, Nashville North is introducing Nashville Nights, a series of themed events from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
July 6 – Budweiser Big Ticket featuring Chad Brownlee
July 9 – Caesar Sunday Funday presented by Mott’s Clamato
July 10 – 9 to 5 Monday
July 11 – Canada 150 presented by Budweiser
July 12 – #WhiskeyWednesday presented by Jack Daniel’s
July 13 – Throwback Thursday presented by Palm Bay
The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.
