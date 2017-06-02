Calgary Stampede unveils 2017 Nashville North lineup

The Calgary Stampede has unveiled the 2017 lineup for Nashville North, including performers Chad Brownlee, Jess Moskaluke and Doc Walker.

Production manager at the Calgary Stampede Samara Lastiwka said the lineup is the biggest Nashville North has ever had.

“A couple of nights we’ve got three acts,” she said. “It’s just going to be a ton of music.”

2017 Nashville North lineup

Chad Brownlee – July 6, 2017

Aaron Goodvin – July 7, 2017

The Dungarees – July 8, 2017

Endless Summer – July 9, 2017

Neal McCoy – July 9, 2017

The Cadillac Three – July 9, 2017

Cam – July 10, 2017

The Dead South – July 11, 2017

Jess Moskaluke – July 11, 2017

Doc Walker – July 11, 2017

Cold Creek County – July 12, 2017

JoJo Mason – July 13, 2017

Chris Buck Band – July 14, 2017

Meghan Patrick – July 15, 2017

Trevor Panczak – July 16, 2017

Special Guests:

Drew Gregory – July 6, 2017

Jason Greeley – July 6, 2017

Raquel Cole – July 7, 2017

Tristan Horncastle – July 12, 2017

FOXX Worthee – July 12, 2017

Tanya Ryan – July 12, 2017

New this year, Nashville North is introducing Nashville Nights, a series of themed events from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 6 – Budweiser Big Ticket featuring Chad Brownlee

July 9 – Caesar Sunday Funday presented by Mott’s Clamato

July 10 – 9 to 5 Monday

July 11 – Canada 150 presented by Budweiser

July 12 – #WhiskeyWednesday presented by Jack Daniel’s

July 13 – Throwback Thursday presented by Palm Bay

The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.