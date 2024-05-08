Watermelon burgers, cheeseburger ice cream on the Calgary Stampede menu this year

Send this page to someone via email

The menu items for the 2024 Calgary Stampede have been released and there are some unique options for every taste bud.

There are more than 50 new midway menu items to try this year, including cheeseburger ice cream, watermelon burgers and a giant mozza stick on a stick.

Swap out the carbs for fruit with the watermelon burger, which is served with feta, spinach and fresh mint, and topped with sesame seeds and a balsamic reduction.

View image in full screen The 2024 Calgary Stampede menu includes a watermelon burger. Credit / Calgary Stampede

If you’re a fan of watermelon, but the burger doesn’t sound up your alley, the refreshing fruit also comes served as a sandwich, stuffed with fluffy chocolate soft serve and fresh orange.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Calgary Stampede menu includes an orange chocolate wat-a-melon. Credit / Calgary Stampede

Pickles also seem to be a popular item this year, with pickle fry poutine, dill pickle poutine and spicy dill pickle ranch breadsticks on offer. Pizza lovers may also want to try Rick’s flamin’ hot Cheetos pickle pizza.

View image in full screen The 2024 Calgary Stampede menu includes Rick’s flamin’ hot Cheetos pickle pizza. Credit / Calgary Stampede

Dubbed the “boss off all mozza sticks,” Stampede-goers can also dive into a giant mozza stick on-a-stick. Two hands are recommended for anyone who dares to try this new twist on an old favourite.

Story continues below advertisement

The fresh Canadian mozzarella is coated in a homemade doughy batter and fried to ooey-gooey perfection. And no mozza stick would be complete without a side of ranch or marinara.

View image in full screen The Calgary Stampede menu includes a giant mozza stick on-a-stick. Credit / Calgary Stampede

If something cool is your preference on a hot summer day, there are plenty of cold, icy treats to try, including cheeseburger ice cream. Barbecue-flavoured ice cream is infused with vanilla and served in a waffle cone.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

If that doesn’t sound like quite enough flavour, the cone is then dunked in hot cheese, sprinkled with sesame seeds and garnished with an onion ring and a pickle.

View image in full screen The 2024 Calgary Stampede menu includes cheeseburger ice cream. Credit / Calgary Stampede

For those without an iron-clad stomach, the old favourites including mini doughnuts, cotton candy and an old fashioned corn dog are all still available.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 14.