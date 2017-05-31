New Saskatchewan Roughriders bring character to offensive line

Two of the newest additions to the Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive line have personalities big enough to match their considerable size.

Derek Dennis and Peter Dyakowski made their training camp debuts on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders lineman Derek Dennis hopes rivals ‘are out there working’

Dennis, who signed with the team as a free agent, was the CFL’s top lineman as a Calgary Stampeder in the 2016 season.

Dyakowski was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts last week.

READ MORE: Roughriders acquire offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski from Argonauts

Offensive linemen don’t spend much time in the spotlight but that doesn’t mean they shy away from it.

Both players add plenty of character to the Riders line.

Dennis showed up at camping sporting green hair and said he learned a lot growing up in New York City playgrounds.

“You look good, you feel good, you play good,” Dennis said.

“I always learned how to talk smack, have fun, be flamboyant with my actions and always go out there and back it up.”

READ MORe: Saskatchewan Roughriders 2017 Training Camp Preview – Offense

Dyakowski, who won the title of Canada’s Smartest Person in 2012 on a television show, said he can play a variety of positions and is looking to fit in.

“In my first couple years in Hamilton, I had starts at both tackles and both guards, and it’s just been for the last couple years – eight or so – that I’ve been at left,” Dyakowski said.

“So I can adjust. I’m going to do what’s asked of me and I’m going to find a role.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders 2017 Training Camp Preview – Defense

Roughrider training camp continues Wednesday at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan plays its first pre-season game on June 10 when they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the new Mosaic Stadium in Regina.