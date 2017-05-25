Saskatchewan Roughriders 2017 Training Camp Preview – Defense

With four of the five leading tacklers gone from last year, like the offense, the Riders defense will look different in 2017.

That might be good thing for a team that gave up the second most points in the league, and had the fewest sacks. Those who are returning, have one more year of experience under Chris Jones and the Riders defense, which should help continuity in 2017. Here’s a position-by-position breakdown of the defense heading into 2017 Training Camp:

DEFENSIVE LINE

After signing with the Riders in September last season, Willie Jefferson (age 26, 6’6”, 245 lbs) emerged as a force on the rush end spot and should be among the team leaders this season. Jefferson played two seasons with Edmonton, picking up 10 sacks, before signing with the Washington Redskins in the NFL. When he returned to the CFL, he racked up three sacks in five games with the green and white to end the season. He could be the Riders defensive all-star this year.

Complimenting Jefferson on the other end is last year’s sack leader, A.C. Leonard (age 25, 6’2”, 250 lbs). The former receiver-turned-lineman played 16 games last year for the Riders, registering 33 tackles.

Jonathan Newsome (age 26, 6’3”, 247 lbs) played all 18 games last year for the Riders, starting nine. He had 27 defensive tackles and two sacks, and with a compliment of talent around him, he could help take the next step in 2017.

The depth chart looks different than what the on-field schemes look like, but on the inside at defensive tackle, the Riders will likely have two spots up for grabs.

International Zack Minter (age 26, 6’2”, 300 lbs) signed with the Riders this off-season after a stint with the Stampeders last year. Prior to that, he played 10 games for BC in 2015.

Eddie Steele (age 28, 6’2”, 280 lbs) is the Canadian who will likely emerge as the national starter on the D-line. He’s entering his seventh CFL season, after signing with the Riders this off-season. The Winnipeg product has played the last four seasons in Edmonton, where he had 74 tackles and 12 sacks.

There is still a lot of competition on the defensive line however, and with Chris Jones’ defense, you never know what looks he’s going to throw at the opposing team, and what players he will use.

National Ese Mrabure (age 24, 6’2”, 250 lbs) emerged out of camp last year to earn a roster spot. He started 14 games last season for the Riders, picking up 21 tackles and a sack.

Fellow Canadian Linden Gaydosh (age 26, 6’3”, 310 lbs) will be one to watch at camp also. The former No. 1 overall pick played one game with Hamilton last year before missing the rest of the year due to injury. If he’s healthy, he could certainly push the others. His passport certainly helps.

Ivan Brown (age 31, 6’2”, 240 lbs) is another returning Canadian, as he played 13 games with the Riders last season. He made his mark on special teams, with six tackles, but he did see time on the defensive, where he had four tackles.

Makana Henry (age 30, 6’1”, 275 lbs) is yet another Canadian on this defensive line who is returning from last season. The 30-year-old Ontario product had five tackles for the Riders in six games last season.

Despite facing legal issues, Jordan Reaves (age 27, 6’4”, 220 lbs) remains on the Riders roster and could certainly earn a spot again in 2017. The former Brandon Bobcat basketball player had two special teams tackles in limited action with the Green and White last season.

Greg Milhouse Jr. (age 22, 6’1”, 295 lbs) played one game with the Riders after being signed mid-season, following a stint with the New York Giants. Milhouse had one tackle in his lone game played.

Two more internationals round out the talent on the defensive line, and they are both mini-camp invites from Florida. Gary Wilkins (age 24, 6’2”, 240 lbs) and Toby Antigha (age 24, 6’2”, 223 lbs) are CFL rookies looking to earn a spot. Antigha is a former receiver-turned-lineman, fresh out of college, while Wilkins had a stint with the Oakland Raiders after four years at Furman.

LINEBACKER

After signing Henoc Muamba (age 28, 6’0”, 230 lbs) in October last year, middle linebacker Greg Jones was made expendable this off-season, as Muamba should lead the way for the Riders defense. In his CFL career, the 28-year-old has 185 tackles in 56 games. And after a couple of stints trying his hand in the NFL, he could be anchoring the Riders linebacking core for a long time.

The other two starting linebackers from the Riders last season are NFL bound in Jeff Knox and Otha Foster. Both players had strong seasons with the Green and White, and might have a shot down south, leaving their former teams with some holes to fill.

When Knox was hurt to start 2016, it was Samuel Eguavoen (age 24, 6’0”, 227 lbs) stepping up on the weak side, until he was hurt himself. He was a nice surprise in the first six games, picking up 21 tackles. Having Eguavoen makes the departure of Knox sting less.

On the other side, it will be interesting to see who steps up after Foster’s departure. One name is Tyler Hunter (age 24, 5’11”, 200 lbs). Or could free-agent signing Glen Love (age 27, 6’4”, 225 lbs) fit in that spot. Hunter is listed as a defensive back, but he played safety and linebacker at times last season. He played five total games last season, picking up five tackles, and he could be the answer in this position. Given the depth at safety (which we will get to, Hunter could move to LB full-time).

As for Love, he comes to the Riders after four seasons with the Stampeders. Love is a special teams demon, but he could push to earn a spot on one of the ends. If not, he’s got a roster spot almost locked up due to his special teams play and experience.

Then there’s Kevin Francis (age 23, 6’5”, 220 lbs). The Riders experimented with him at safety to start the season, before moving him to linebacker. He was second on the team in special teams tackles last year with 13, so whatever position he gets put at on the depth chart, his impact will be made on special teams.

Canadian Dillon Grondin (age 25, 6’1”, 220 lbs) returns to the Riders after playing 11 games with the team last season, while fellow national Alexandre Gagne (age 25, 6’1”, 230 lbs) was signed after taking part in the Florida mini-camp. Given the Riders ratio starting a Canadian at linebacker, they will need national depth at that position, which could make these two guys very important.

It could also make 2nd overall pick Cameron Judge valuable if he can crack the roster. He recently attended Houston Texans mini-camp, but didn’t get a contract, so he will likely be reporting to camp, if he signs a contract before then.

Fellow 2017 draft pick Alexandre Chevrier will be in the same boat, although he doesn’t come with first-round expectations. He’ll need to show he can excel on special teams.

DEFENSIVE BACK

The defensive backfield was a work in progress last year. And with the departure of Justin Cox and Fred Bennett, there are two starting spots up for grabs.

It’s likely Kacey Rodgers (age 25, 6’2”, 208 lbs) and Ed Gainey (age 26, 5’11”, 193 lbs) will retain their starting spots on the left side at CB and HB, while Royce Adams (age 29, 6’0”, 190 lbs) could return to the HB spot on the right side, where he started the final two regular season games.

That leaves another starting spot open. Could mini-camp star Zavian Bingham (age 24, 5’10”, 190 lbs) be the answer? He will be certainly one to watch in camp after being a bright-spot during the Florida camp.

How about fellow mini-camper Alfonzo Dennard (age 27, 5’10”, 200 lbs). The former New England Patriot played 29 games from 2012-2014, where he also won a Super Bowl. Dennard has had some legal troubles in the past, but he does have five career interceptions in the NFL.

The Riders also have two others from mini-camp in Florida: Mark Roberts (age 25, 6’3”, 187 lbs), and Reggis Ball (age 24, 5’11”, 200 lbs). Ball comes from the University of Memphis, while Roberts is a converted receiver who spent two seasons at Lamar University in Texas, where he had 31 touchdowns on 79 catches.

Erick Dargan (age 24, 5’11”, 210 lbs) is another name to watch. He signed with the Riders in January, after a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015. The former Oregon Duck played in the 2012 Rose Bowl and 2013 Fiesta Bowl. He was signed after attending an open tryout in Oakland.

Tevaughn Campbell (age 23, 6’0”, 200 lbs) is the only Canadian among the defensive backs, as he returns for his third CFL season. The University of Regina track star has proven his value, stepping up after injuries, and on special teams. His speed is tremendous.

At safety, we are going to see a lot of competition. Former Montreal Alouette Marc-Olivier Brouillette (age 31, 6’1”, 220 lbs) was a big off-season signing, while Mike Edem (age 27, 6’1”, 210 lbs) was acquired just last month in a trade from BC. Both are Canadian and both are more than capable of leading the way at safety. Or could one move to linebacker to make room for both? We will likely find out what they try to do at camp.

Jeff Hecht (age 31, 5’9”, 205 lbs) also proved his value near the end of last year, after being acquired from Calgary. The Edmonton-product is valuable on special teams also.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Josh Bartel (age 32, 6’3”, 200 lbs) is back as the Riders punter. Tyler Crapigna (age 24, 5’7”, 180 lbs) returns as the field goal kicker. And Jorgen Hus (age 27, 6’1”, 230 lbs) will once again handle the longsnapping duties. If these three don’t falter in camp, I see no concerns here for the Green and White. The Riders also have Quinn van Gylswyck (age 26, 6’2”, 192 lbs), who can do both. He will help with depth/competition, and might be hidden on the injured list once again this year.

Training camp opens Sunday, May 28 in Saskatoon. The first pre-season game is Saturday, June 10th in Regina vs. Winnipeg.