Saskatchewan Roughriders 2017 Training Camp Preview – Offense

The Saskatchewan Roughriders offense is going to have a much different look than it did to start 2016, and there will be a ton of competition going on at training camp in Saskatoon. From quarterback to running back, to receiver, to right guard, there are a number of starting spots that could be decided in camp. Here’s a closer look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Riders offense heading into 2017 Training Camp:

QUARTERBACK

With the departure of Darian Durant, the battle to be the Riders starting quarterback will be one to watch heading into training camp. Of course, the likely candidate is Kevin Glenn (age 37, 5’10”, 203 lbs) given his 17 years of experience in the CFL. But there’s intrigue surrounding former NFLer Vince Young (age 34, 6’5”, 232 lbs). He was the big off-season free agent signing, and if he can show flashes of brilliance in camp, it will be interesting to see what Riders Head Coach and General Manager Chris Jones does. In all likelihood, it will take a few extra weeks for Young to get up to speed. He should stick around on the depth chart, and if Glenn does falter in the early weeks of the season, Jones could throw Young into the starter’s role and see what he can do.

As for the other quarterbacks in camp, the Riders have Brandon Bridge (age 25, 6’5”, 232 lbs) and Bryan Bennett (age 25, 6’3”, 215 lbs). Bridge signed with the Green and White in August and saw limited game action last year. In Week 20 vs BC, Bridge went 10/11 for 120 yards in relief of Mitchell Gale. The tools and size are there.

Bennett spent the entire year with Winnipeg on their practice roster, but he did look impressive in the Bombers pre-season game last year, throwing a touchdown and rushing for another. We’ll see if he can recreate that magic with Riders, and lock up a spot on the depth chart.

RECEIVER

Whoever does win the quarterback job out of camp, will have a ton of talent to throw the ball to, as the Riders are poised to have one of the top aerial attacks in the CFL. Naaman Roosevelt (age 29, 6’1”, 195 lbs) is healthy to start 2017 and Duron Carter (age 26, 6’5”, 205 lbs) has all the tools to be among the top receivers in the league.

Caleb Holley (age 26, 6’4”, 200 lbs), Armanti Edwards (age 29, 5’11”, 190 lbs) and Ricky Collins Jr. (age 25, 6’0”, 198 lbs) took strides last year and could find themselves battling for starting positions. Collins finished second in team receiving with 720 yards, and could emerge as a threat. But there will be a ton of competition.

As for the newcomers, Thomas Mayo (age 27, 6’2”, 205 lbs) and Bakari Grant (age 29, 6’4”, 205 lbs) were two more off-season signings who could push to earn a roster spot. Grant has six seasons of CFL experience with Hamilton and Calgary, while Mayo looked serviceable at times last year with Winnipeg.

The Riders also signed CFL vet and return specialist Chad Owens (age 35, 5’8”, 180 lbs) this off-season, which might end up pushing last year’s returner Joe Craig (age 25, 5’11”, 175 lbs) to the practice roster. Owens has a history of injuries, so Craig will be waiting in the wings if the Flyin’ Hawaiian does go down.

The Riders also have Antwane Grant (age 24, 6’1”, 210 lbs), who previously spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals. We will wait and see if he rises to the occasion during training camp.

Desmond Reece (age 22, 5’10”, 172 lbs) and Jenson Stoshak (age 23, 6’1”, 200 lbs) are two more internationals under contract. Stoshak had a short stint with the Carolina Panthers, after four years at Florida Atlantic University, while Reece is coming off five seasons at Tuskegee University in Alabama, where he led the team in receiving for two years. He also has experience in the return game.

As for Canadian content, Rob Bagg (age 32, 6’0”, 192 lbs) should have his wideout spot locked up as he returns for his ninth season with the Riders. And could this be the year Nic Demski (age 24, 6’0”, 208 lbs) breaks out? The 2015 first-round pick caught 37 passes last season and the Riders are hoping there’s more to come.

Joshua Stanford (age 22, 6’1”, 200 lbs) and Mitchell Baines (age 25, 6’2”, 215 lbs) are two more Canadian receivers on the roster, while 5th-round draft pick Mitch Picton will try to earn a spot as well if he signs before camp. Canadian talent is needed on special teams.

There is a ton of talent in this receiving group, which should make for some great competition at training camp. I except Roosevelt, Carter, Collins and Bagg to be the starters in Week 1. It’ll be up to Edwards, Holley, Mayo and either Grant to compete for the fifth starting spot. There will be a few back-up spots up for grabs and maybe a practice roster spot or two, but with the injuries we saw last year, anyone could get an opportunity at some point.

RUNNING BACK

As for the running back position, the starting spot is up for grabs heading into camp.

Last season, Curtis Steele led the way with 314 rushing yards… on the season. The Riders will certainly need some a stronger running game if they want to improve their record this year. Although that doesn’t mean they will be a run-heavy team. Looking at the receivers, it’s likely they are pass-first. Still, they need a running back with the blocking and rushing tools.

Greg Morris (age 25, 5’11”, 200 lbs) is the only returning player, as he came to the Riders from the Eskimos midway through 2016. He averaged eight yards per carry in limited action with the Riders last season. Plus he’s Canadian.

This could play out one of two ways: if the Riders choose to start a Canadian, then it will be between Morris and free agent signing Kienan LaFrance (age 26, 5’9”, 205 lbs), another big free agent was signing who spent time with Ottawa last season. LaFrance was limited to backup duties, but when his number was called in the East Final, he went off, rushing for 157 yards and a touchdown, helping Ottawa get to the Grey Cup. He’s a top candidate.

However, if they go international, then I would put my money on former Miami Dolphin Daniel Thomas (age 29, 6’2”, 225 lbs). He has 52 games of NFL experience with the Dolphins from 2011-2014, where he racked up 1,480 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 409 carries. Looking at his size, he could be a Jerome Messam-type power back.

The Riders also have former Blue Bomber Cameron Marshall (age 25, 5’11”, 215 lbs) in the mix. Marshall spent parts of 2014 and 2015 with Winnipeg, before bouncing around the NFL in 2015 and 2016. He returns to the CFL, still young and capable of earning a spot.

Mini-camp attendee Quincy Walden (age 21, 5’7”, 170 lbs) is listed as a running back but could also push Owens and Craig for kick return duties. The Bethel University product is just 21-years-old.

FULLBACK

Spencer Moore (age 26, 6’4”, 230 lbs) returns for his fifth season with the Riders and given his experience, he will likely have a roster spot this year. But he will need to work for it, as he will be pushed by free-agent signing Aaron Milton (age 24, 6’3”, 215 lbs), who spent time with Edmonton last year.

Pass protection and special teams play are the main two things these guys need to focus on. No concerns here heading into camp.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The offensive line will feature some new faces and some old faces. Free agent singing Derek Dennis (age 28, 6’3”, 341 lbs) will be the mainstay left tackle, while a healthy Brendon LaBatte (age 30, 6’4”, 320 lbs) will play beside him at left guard. If LaBatte has fully recovered from last year’s injury like Chris Jones says he has, the left side of the line is in good hands.

On the right side, tackle Thaddeus Coleman (age 31, 6’8”, 320 lbs) is the only lineman who started every game for the Green and White last year, but he played a number of positions. With the addition of Dennis, Coleman should be planted on the right side for the entire year.

Right Guard is where there will be the most competition at camp and it will likely be won by a Canadian, since the Riders plan on starting three nationals on the O-line. Ryan White (age 30, 6’4”, 290 lbs) was a free agent signing who has a chance. Former first-overall pick Josiah St. John (age 25, 6’5”, 209 lbs) will need to show he’s improved if he wants a shot. Matt Vonk (age 26, 6’4”, 295 lbs) started a few games last season and could emerge. As could Dillon Guy (age 25, 6’4”, 330 lbs), who spent the entire 2016 season on the Riders injured list.

Then there’s this year’s draft picks Dariusz Bladek, Eddie Meredith. Danny Sprukulis, Marc Glaude (or even to-be-converted DT Emmanuel Adusei). Right Guard is a position to most definitely watch in camp).

Dan Clark (age 28, 6’2”, 310 lbs) will return as the Riders starting centre. After being a backup offensive lineman for the first few years of his career, the Regina Thunder product has shown he is more than capable in the middle of the line.

The Green and White also have internationals Jarriel King (age 30, 6’5”, 315 lbs), Kennedy Estelle (age 22, 6’6”, 290 lbs) and Terrance Campbell (age 29, 6’3”, 308 lbs) who could push for a backup tackle spot/a spot on the practice roster.

Training camp opens Sunday, May 28 in Saskatoon. The first pre-season game is Saturday, June 10th in Regina vs. Winnipeg.