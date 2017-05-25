Warman RCMP investigating possible child abduction

Warman RCMP are investigating a possible child abduction after a 12-year-old boy was found wandering on a range road just northwest of the city.

The boy was located on Tuesday morning around 9:15 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman witnesses attempted child abduction in North End

Shortly after that call, police received another call about the same youth missing from a local playground.

The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution, and released shortly after.

Police are investigating this incident as a possible abduction.

Warman RCMP are now asking the public’s assistance in reporting any suspicious activity, particularly in and around Prairie Oasis Park and the playground at Rigmor Street and Third Avenue.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigate attempted abduction of 10-year-old boy in Champlain Heights

Police are interested in speaking with occupants of two pick-up trucks, one red and one white, that were spotted in the area of Range Road 3051 around the time of the first call to determine if they witnessed anything.

They are asking that anyone who may have video surveillance systems near the park or range road contact the Warman detachment at 306-975-1670, or their local police service.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Saskatoon Forensic Identification Section and the RCMP Police Dog Section.

Warman RCMP encourage parents to speak with their children and review safety precautions, including:

• Be aware of your surroundings.

• Note suspicious people or vehicles and report them to parents, teachers or other trusted adults.

• Don’t approach a vehicle if you don’t know the person inside.

• Don’t talk to strangers.

• Have a friend walk with you if possible.

• Stick to sidewalks along busy streets, as opposed to cutting through alleys or parks.

• Listen to earbuds with one ear only, so you can hear your surroundings.